BBMP clears footpath encroachments, unauthorised cables in three zones in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike conducted a pedestrian encroachment clearance operation on Saturday at three different zones in the city.

The drive was conducted following directions from Zonal Commissioners and Joint Commissioners after they inspected footpaths in their respective zones. It was observed that footpath encroachments at various places were creating problems for pedestrians.

“The Palike is conducting an operation to clear footpaths. We have advised shops, stalls and street vendors to stop encroaching and carrying out their businesses. Strict warnings have been issued against setting up shops on footpaths,” said a Palike engineer.

Encroachments were cleared at 3rd Cross Road of Jayanagar 1st Block in South Zone, 16th Cross Road of Lakkasandra ward and 6th Cross Road of Nagarabhavi 2nd Phase in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone.

Besides, encroachments and unauthorised overhead cables were cleared on Old Airport Road Marathahalli bridge main road in Mahadevapura zone. Residents complained that the cables are not only hampering the beauty of the city, but were also causing harm to the public.