Karnataka Police launch app to combat drug menace

BENGALURU: In a bid to combat the rising drug menace, the Karnataka police department has launched “Drug-Free Karnataka” mobile app to enable citizens to confidentially report drug-related activities.
The app aims at fostering a collaborative approach to curb the menace by leveraging public participation.
A senior officer from CID told TNSE that the Police Computer Wing (PCW) of the department developed the app, which was launched recently. Through the app, information on drug trafficking, cultivation of opium poppy, cannabis and other plants from which drugs are extracted, distribution networks, synthetic drug-manufacturing labs, transportation system, and individuals involved in selling or consuming drugs can be sent.
Information can be sent in Kannada or English and the app is available on the Play Store, with thousands of downloads so far, the officer said.
She said the app automatically forwards such information to the police based on the location shared. The police will verify it and take action.
The app also provides information and details related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and penalties for drug-related offences.
App users can access information on the adverse effects of drug abuse and precautionary measures to prevent it. The app has Do’s and Don’ts advisory to students.
She said the app ensures confidentiality and encourages people to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse without the fear of exposure. By bridging the gap between the law enforcement agency and citizens, the app aims to dismantle drug networks, reduce addiction rates, and foster a safe community.
OFFICES OF COURIER AGENCIES BEING CHECKED
In view of the New Year celebrations and to promote a drug-free environment, sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB police along with the dog squad are inspecting the offices of courier agencies to prevent smuggling of drugs. The sleuths have inspected the offices of courier agencies in Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and SR Nagar and checked the parcels there.
“Recently, during a raid on the foreign post office, the police found 626 unclaimed parcels containing drugs. As the New Year approaches, there is a possibility of smuggling of drugs from abroad through courier agencies. To prevent this, police are checking the offices of courier agencies with the help of sniffer dogs,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Chandragupt a told reporters. However, no drugs were found