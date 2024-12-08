Karnataka Police launch app to combat drug menace

BENGALURU: In a bid to combat the rising drug menace, the Karnataka police department has launched “Drug-Free Karnataka” mobile app to enable citizens to confidentially report drug-related activities.

The app aims at fostering a collaborative approach to curb the menace by leveraging public participation.

A senior officer from CID told TNSE that the Police Computer Wing (PCW) of the department developed the app, which was launched recently. Through the app, information on drug trafficking, cultivation of opium poppy, cannabis and other plants from which drugs are extracted, distribution networks, synthetic drug-manufacturing labs, transportation system, and individuals involved in selling or consuming drugs can be sent.

Information can be sent in Kannada or English and the app is available on the Play Store, with thousands of downloads so far, the officer said.

She said the app automatically forwards such information to the police based on the location shared. The police will verify it and take action.

The app also provides information and details related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and penalties for drug-related offences.