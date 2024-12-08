Umpyard to dreams scape

MANGALURU: In the heart of Mangaluru, a four-acre plot near Mangala Stadium was transformed into a lush green butterfly park by two enthusiastic morning walkers. While they aimed to promote urban biodiversity, they ended up creating a clean atmosphere for joggers and athletes in the city.

In 2017, Raviraj Shetty and MD Sreekumar, who were regular morning joggers started working on clearing the space next to Karavali Utsav ground.

“Initially, when Sreekumar and I would go for jogging inside the stadium, he used to pick plastic waste strewn on the walking track and I would join him. Our intention was to keep the space clean,” said Raviraj.

A former employee and territory manager of Wipro Healthcare, Sreekumar hails from Kerala and has been living in Mangaluru for the past two decades. On the other hand, Raviraj works at a private travel company in Mangaluru.

He is a national level long jump athlete and has won second place in 50+ categories in Masters Championships. Hailing from Shivapura in Hebri of Kundapura taluk in Udupi district, he now lives in the city. Being a plantsperson, Raviraj carries flower and fruit plants to plant on his vacant land, when he goes home during weekends.

Dumpyard to butterfly park

“There was always garbage on the basketball court near Mangala Stadium. We used to find multiple liquor bottles on the walking track, making it impossible for one to walk. Persistent on doing something, we cleaned the tracks and also spent around one and a half months clearing heaps of garbage dumped over the years near the basketball court.

Once the space was cleared, we planted host plants which attracted a huge number of butterflies. What was once a dumpyard, turned into a butterfly park. We bought plants from nurseries and one of the forest departments at Padil.