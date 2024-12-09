Tower Exchange fraud: Bengaluru court rejects anticipatory bail pleas

BENGALURU: The Principal City Civil and Sessions Court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Manish Kumar and Rahul Kumar Raja, natives of Bihar, who allegedly cheated several persons by inducing them to invest for higher returns through Tower Exchange app. The accused moved court for anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered by cybercrime police against Tower Exchange app and others under the the IT Act, IPC and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, based on a complaint filed by Sachin Prakash Shet in 2021.

In the order rejecting the petitions, the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge Muralidhar Pai B said investigation done so far has revealed that Manish Kumar, being CEO, and Rahul Kumar Raja, being director of Su Paul Services Private Ltd, collected money as investment through bank accounts and the accusation made against them is grave. The court said the facts and circumstances of the case gave an impression that the investigating agency could not make a major headway in the probe because of the modus operandi used by the accused, making use of technology, and also because of non-cooperation on the part of the petitioners.

The CID said it had found a deposit of the amount collected through Tower Exchange Group in a bank account of Su Paul Services Private Ltd. It was stated that on July 2, 2024, investigating agency officials had visited Millennium Aviation Academy in Patna, which was being run by the petitioners, and came to know that Manish Kumar had gone abroad and Rahul Kumar Raja had not come for duty on that day. As the petitioners failed to appear before the investigating officer on July 8, 2024, another notice was issued on July 9, calling on them to appear on July 15, but they have not come up with any explanation, the CID told court.