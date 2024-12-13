Preserving heritage: A cultural bridge between India, US

MYSURU : The iconic Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, a treasure trove of the state’s cultural heritage, is undergoing a meticulous restoration at the University of Mysore. The restoration of the west wing of the palace is funded by the US Department of State’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and the project is a testament to the enduring friendship between the United States and India.

Jeanne Briganti, Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate General, Chennai, and Ratna Mukherjee, strategic planning and public engagement specialist at the US Consulate General, Chennai, in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, shared their insights into the significance of the project and its broader impact.

Could you elaborate on the significance of the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and why it was chosen for the AFCP grant?

Its selection for the AFCP grant stems from its undeniable historical importance and the collaborative potential of partners like the University of Mysore and the Deccan Heritage Foundation. This initiative, one of the largest in AFCP’s history in India, highlights our commitment to preserving and conserving cultural landmarks that matter not only to the local community but also to global heritage enthusiasts.

What are the conservation efforts taking place under the AFCP grant at the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, and what is the expected timeline for the project’s completion?

This project is a centrepiece of the AFCP’s global initiative, which has supported over 1,100 projects across 50 countries since 2001. The west wing’s restoration is progressing swiftly, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

How do you envision the conservation work contributing to promoting cultural tourism and beyond?

Mysuru is renowned as the ‘City of Palaces’, and restoring Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion further enriches its cultural allure. This project will undoubtedly boost cultural tourism, drawing visitors eager to explore the mansion’s historical and artistic wealth.

How does the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation align with the US govt’s broader cultural diplomacy goals in India?