Uber launches women-only bike taxis in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Uber announced the launch of Uber Moto Women, a first-of-its-kind service where the bike taxis will be operated by women, allowing only women to get the service. The company launched the service on Thursday with 250 women riders and said they will be increasing the numbers in the coming days and also expand to other cities.

“This on-demand two-wheeler ride service connects female customers with female riders and is designed to address women’s safety and mobility needs while empowering female riders with flexible earning opportunities.

Uber Moto Women offers a safe, affordable and convenient commute option for women who would prefer to ride with female riders for their trips”, Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Riders can share their trip details with up to five trusted contacts for real-time tracking, while anonymisation of phone numbers and drop-off addresses protects user privacy. RideCheck, Uber’s proactive safety feature, monitors irregularities like long stops, mid-way drops or route deviations and offers support when needed.