Covid-19 scam: Soudha police register first FIR

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police have registered the first FIR in the alleged irregularities in purchase of medical kits during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. However, the 10-page FIR does not mention the names of any politicians. It just says some Karnataka people’s representatives.

A complaint was filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in procurement of PPE kits and N95 masks on Friday.

Dr M Vishnu Prasad, chief accountant officer, Directorate of Medical Education, KR Road, filed the complaint against some Karnataka people’s representatives, government officials, a doctor and two private firms in Yeshwanthpur Industrial Area and in Andheri, Mumbai.