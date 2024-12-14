Covid-19 scam: Soudha police register first FIR

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police have registered the first FIR in the alleged irregularities in purchase of medical kits during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. However, the 10-page FIR does not mention the names of any politicians. It just says some Karnataka people’s representatives.
A complaint was filed in connection with the alleged irregularities in procurement of PPE kits and N95 masks on Friday.
Dr M Vishnu Prasad, chief accountant officer, Directorate of Medical Education, KR Road, filed the complaint against some Karnataka people’s representatives, government officials, a doctor and two private firms in Yeshwanthpur Industrial Area and in Andheri, Mumbai.
The police have registered a case under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, Rules 2000, and under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal breach of trust (IPC 406), criminal breach of trust by public servants (IPC 409), dishonest misappropriation of property (IPC 403), and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B).
The doctor named in the FIR is PG Girish, and N Muniraju from the Leprosy Hospital of the Health and Family Welfare Department on Magadi Road. The private firms named in the FIR are Laj Exports in Yeshwanthpur and Prudent Management Solutions in Andheri.The state government recently stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the scam.
Despite issuing purchase orders illegally and making payments, medical kits were not delivered. The FIR states that over Rs 167 crore has been misused.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently said that the government had recieved the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission’s report on the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical kits and other items during the pandemic.