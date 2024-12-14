Summer vibes on Winter’s Day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Behram Siganporia, Bengaluru-based band Best Kept Secret’s lead vocalist, was just 16 years old when he attended Bryan Adams’ 2011 concert in the city. “I was absolutely mesmerised by him. To see my idol performing in front of me...it was a real rock star moment and an eye-opener. I thought: You know what? I also want to pursue music,” says Siganporia. The band is set to open for Bryan Adams’ concert in Bengaluru today and in Hyderabad on Monday.

Seeing Adams perform live with his signature husky voice and commanding stage presence 13 years ago influenced the trajectory of Siganporia’s life in ways that he could never have anticipated – his band, currently in the middle of a world tour, is one of the most popular acts in the Indian live music scene today.

Opening for Adams comes as a full-circle moment. “The first song I learnt on the guitar was ‘Summer of ’69. Years after watching his concert, now I’m going to be on stage with him – it’s an emotional moment,” says Siganporia. “This is a big moment for the band. It’s the next step in our careers, because we’ve been on a roll for the last couple of years, performing everywhere around the world and now to finally get onto a very big stage like this is very cool,” says the pilot who turned musician.