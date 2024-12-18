In a first, BMRCL stares at cash crunch

BENGALURU: The much-awaited green signal from the State Cabinet to fund its share of the revised cost of Rs 40,614 crore of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 project failed to come through earlier this month. This has sent alarm bells ringing at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The escalation of nearly Rs 10,000 crore for the 75.06-km network needs to be borne equally between Karnataka and the Centre. However, the delay in funding approval for the increased cost has the potential to severely impact Phase-2, which is racing towards the finish line of December 2026, say multiple sources.

Phase-2 consists of four extensions of the Phase-1 network, apart from two new lines, the 19.15-km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronics City, and the 21.26-km Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara. The original deadline of 2020 for the project (approved in 2014) has now been pushed to December 2026.

A source told TNIE, “The cost of Rs 30,695 crore shot up to Rs 40,600 crore with a surge in land acquisition costs, pandemic-induced delays and fluctuation in international currencies, among other reasons. We had submitted the revised funding proposal to the State government in September this year for its nod, and the Finance department okayed it. However, three months down the line when we were confident of the release of funds, we learn the Cabinet has deferred its approval.

This is a big blow to BMRCL as it will have to start making multiple payments shortly. Of the escalated cost, Karnataka needs to bear half the cost of Rs 5,000 crore and the Union government an equal amount. Only after the green signal is given by the state can we get the consent of the Centre.”