MDMA crystals, ganja recovered in city, Nigerian woman arrested

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest hauls of MDMA crystals in the state, the narcotics wing of the CCB arrested a foreign national and recovered MDMA worth Rs 24 crore. A Nigerian woman running a confectionery shop at TC Palya in KR Puram for Africans and other foreign nationals, was reportedly selling the drugs. The accused is said to have been procuring the drugs from another African woman in Mumbai.

The woman peddler has been identified as Roseline, 40. On credible information, CCB sleuths raided the shop on Friday and recovered MDMA crystals worth about Rs 24 crore. Police also recovered 70 SIM cards and a mobile phone from her.

The accused had come to India on a business visa around five years ago, and was overstaying after her visa expired. CCB sleuths are on the lookout for Mumbai-based peddler Juliet who was sending MDMA crystals through soap and other food packets.

The sleuths are yet to check the 70 SIM cards that were with Roseline. Similarly, CCB also recovered about 200kg of ganja after arresting 10 accused in connection with cases registered in Yelahanka, Ashoknagar, Banaswadi and Amruthahalli police stations.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the drug haul is the result of strict vigil by city police on drug peddlers who try to make good money during New Year celebrations.