Jharkhand man among three killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a man from Jharkhand died in three separate accidents in and around the city. The cases have been registered by the Harohalli police in Ramanagara district, Kengeri and Hebbal traffic police in the city.

Kanaka Madara (19), a native of Bagalkot, died in an accident on the NICE Road in Kengeri traffic police limits on Wednesday morning. The victim who was working in a private firm at Mayasandra in Attibele was travelling for work on his bike, when the incident happened. He reportedly rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The NICE patrolling staff shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was shifted to the RR Nagar Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

Ramesh (56), a construction labourer died after he came under the wheels of a tractor that was reversing after unloading cement blocks at a construction site in Hebbal. The incident happened at Jakkur Layout on Tuesday evening around 7 pm. The victim was a resident of Lakshmipura.

N Sarju Prajapathi (36), from Jharkhand died in a hit-and-run case on the Bengaluru-Kanakapura main road near Harohalli on Sunday night. The victim was crossing the road to go to his labour camp, when the accident happened between 7.30 pm and 8 pm.

He was run over by a vehicle coming towards the city from Kanakapura side. He was working for a private firm, who had taken a contract to lay BWSSB pipe. The labour contractor L Amrica Prasad Gupta filed a complaint in this regard. Prajapathi had returned from his hometown on Sunday.