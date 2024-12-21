Cops file FIR against eight IIM-Bengaluru officials over caste discrimination

BENGALURU: MICO Layout police on Friday registered a case against IIM-Bangalore Director Rishikesh T Krishnan and seven others for caste-based harassment and workplace discrimination.

The case was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2014, for insulting or intimidating an SC/ST person (Section 3(1)(r)) and abusing an SC/ST person by caste name (Section 3(1)(s)), and under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of BNS.

The complaint was registered after an inquiry led by ADGP Arun Chakravarthy of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) that concluded last month, found evidence of harassment and workplace exclusion.

The FIR was also registered against Prof G Sainesh, Prof Dinesh Kumar, Prof Srinivas Prakya, Prof Chetan Subramanian, Prof Ashish Mishra, Prof Sreelata Jonnalagedda and Prof Rahul De. The eight are accused of alleged caste discrimination and denial of equal opportunity to Prof Gopal Das.

In January 2024, Das wrote to President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to IIMB. In May, he again wrote to P Manivannan, principal secretary of the Karnataka Social Welfare department. In response, the department on December 9 directed Bengaluru Police Commissioner to initiate action against the IIM-B officials.