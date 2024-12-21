Simpli Namdhari's eyes expansion, set to launch new stores across cities

BENGALURU: Enthused by the growing trend of health-conscious consumers increasingly being aware about what they eat and from where it is sourced, Simpli Namdhari is aiming to tap this opportunity and is strengthening its omnichannel presence by enhancing its e-commerce platform and launching new stores.
Currently, the company operates over 25 stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad and plans to add 8-10 stores in the next 12 months, with more Simpli formats in the pipeline. "Initially, USD 20-30 million is the amount that will help us look beyond the South, at least in the first phase. We feel slightly larger stores would give a better experience and help us stock wider assortments," informed Simpli Namdhari's Marketing Head Hema L. As part of its roadmap, Simpli Namdhari's is looking at strategic partnerships, in the form of either established industry players or financial partners.
Simpli Namdhari is India's only 100% vegetarian omni-channel retailer, offering a plethora of residue-free, premium vegetarian options to customers. "This niche market aligns with shifting consumer preferences toward plant-based lifestyles. Our positioning allows us to build trust and loyalty while tapping into expanding opportunities in health-focused FMCG products, dairy and fresh produce. This space holds immense potential for innovation and differentiation," Hema told TNIE.
With farming at the core of Simpli Namdhari's, its differentiator resides in an integrated seed-to-plate model, alongside premium customer experiences across online and offline channels. Additionally, on the tech front, it is leveraging AI assistants at its stores to provide detailed product insights, helping customers make informed decisions.
The company recently launched a 'Vocal for Local' initiative, which offers grassroots FMCG brands shelf space at zero listing fees, allowing them to showcase their offerings to a broader audience. "The initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and supporting entrepreneurial ecosystems in India," Hema said, adding that the idea is to collaborate with small-scale brands offering artisanal, or niche vegetarian products, including snacks, ready-to-eat and beverages. "We actively scout such brands while welcoming them to approach us directly. Selected brands undergo a rigorous quality check to ensure alignment with Simpli Namdhari’s values of purity and excellence," she mentioned.
"Vocal for Local will initially focus on markets across Bengaluru and Karnataka. In the next phase, we aim to collaborate with bootstrapped, innovative local brands from other states, gradually expanding to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune," Hema said.
India's organised grocery market is projected to reach ~$1.1 trillion by 2030, with significant growth driven by increasing online penetration and expansion of modern retail chains. Simpli Namdhari’s has consistently achieved double-digit growth. Last year, the retail segment clocked annual turnover of Rs 150 crore, while this year, it expects to maintain its double-digit trajectory, buoyed by a wider product range, stronger omni-channel presence, and more stores.