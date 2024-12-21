Simpli Namdhari's eyes expansion, set to launch new stores across cities

BENGALURU: Enthused by the growing trend of health-conscious consumers increasingly being aware about what they eat and from where it is sourced, Simpli Namdhari is aiming to tap this opportunity and is strengthening its omnichannel presence by enhancing its e-commerce platform and launching new stores.

Currently, the company operates over 25 stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad and plans to add 8-10 stores in the next 12 months, with more Simpli formats in the pipeline. "Initially, USD 20-30 million is the amount that will help us look beyond the South, at least in the first phase. We feel slightly larger stores would give a better experience and help us stock wider assortments," informed Simpli Namdhari's Marketing Head Hema L. As part of its roadmap, Simpli Namdhari's is looking at strategic partnerships, in the form of either established industry players or financial partners.

Simpli Namdhari is India's only 100% vegetarian omni-channel retailer, offering a plethora of residue-free, premium vegetarian options to customers. "This niche market aligns with shifting consumer preferences toward plant-based lifestyles. Our positioning allows us to build trust and loyalty while tapping into expanding opportunities in health-focused FMCG products, dairy and fresh produce. This space holds immense potential for innovation and differentiation," Hema told TNIE.