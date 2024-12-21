Three arrested for running fake ticket collector job racket

BENGALURU: CCB sleuths arrested three men for allegedly cheating four people from Vijayapura by issuing fake ticket collector employment orders of Indian Railways. They are among eight accused. Incidentally, the victims are relatives of the main accused, and had paid Rs 80 lakh to get the posts.

The victims were taken to Nashik in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and were given fake training to make them believe it was a genuine employment process. The incident came to light when the four victims went to South Western Railway office in Bengaluru with the offer letters, to report for duty.

The main accused, identified as Lakshmikanth Hosamani, 41, from Vijayapura, had collected Rs 20 lakh each from the four victims after assuring them of the ticket collector’s job in the Railways. The victims are said to have paid the money in instalments for almost two years since 2022. The accused had reportedly collected cash and also money through bank transactions. Hosamani and two others sent fake employment orders to the accused online. The other five accused had posed as railway employees and reportedly given fake training to victims at Nashik and in Uttar Pradesh.

“When the victims went to report for duty, they found the recruitment was fake. The main accused is alleged to have threatened them when they demanded money from him. The complaint was registered at the CCB police station on December 9. A search is on for the remaining five accused,” said an officer.

CCB police registered a case of cheating along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.