Four ex-defence men await alternative sites to build homes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four former defence personnel were allotted sites in Byrathikhane village of Bangalore Development Authority’s Arkavathy Layout in 2006. With their sites in the 18th Block of the layout handed over to landlosers over the years, they are yet to be given alternative sites.

One of them has passed away while the other three, all senior citizens, are knocking on all doors to ensure they get to see their sites in their lifetime.

Present and former defence personnel fall under a special quota for BDA sites, but this special treatment ends after allotment is completed, and they have to fight their battles alone.

M Kumaran, a non-commissioned officer in the Indian Army, was allotted a site measuring 12x18 sqm (40x60 sqft) in 2006, in the first round in Block 18. He paid the full sum of Rs 5.6 lakh too. A few years later, it was allotted to the original landowner. “My original site number was 101. My new site number is 117. I want to build a house. However, I haven’t got new papers for the new site. BDA needs to make some changes in the layout plan. I have been trying to get hold of the documents for over two years so I can get plan approval from the Town Planning department,” he said.