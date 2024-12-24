Four ex-defence men await alternative sites to build homes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four former defence personnel were allotted sites in Byrathikhane village of Bangalore Development Authority’s Arkavathy Layout in 2006. With their sites in the 18th Block of the layout handed over to landlosers over the years, they are yet to be given alternative sites.
One of them has passed away while the other three, all senior citizens, are knocking on all doors to ensure they get to see their sites in their lifetime.
Present and former defence personnel fall under a special quota for BDA sites, but this special treatment ends after allotment is completed, and they have to fight their battles alone.
M Kumaran, a non-commissioned officer in the Indian Army, was allotted a site measuring 12x18 sqm (40x60 sqft) in 2006, in the first round in Block 18. He paid the full sum of Rs 5.6 lakh too. A few years later, it was allotted to the original landowner. “My original site number was 101. My new site number is 117. I want to build a house. However, I haven’t got new papers for the new site. BDA needs to make some changes in the layout plan. I have been trying to get hold of the documents for over two years so I can get plan approval from the Town Planning department,” he said.
MN Rajanna wanted a 40x60 sqft site in Anjanapura Layout, but failed to get it. “I got it at Byrathikhane in Arkavathy Layout for Rs 4.5 lakh. Later, I was told to pay an additional Rs 5.75 lakh for the marginal land located near my site.
I got the sale deed and khata in 2014. I pay property tax and maintenance regularly,” he explained. He later understood that the original site number 140 was changed to BK-132. I approached the Justice Keshava Narayan Committee and then site 105 was allotted to me.” He still awaits the right documents.
He added that another site allottee, M Narayanappa, died waiting for an alternative site. “His son N Nayan is now struggling to get it allotted to the family,” he said.
Govind Reddy, former Air Force personnel, approached the High Court and Lokayukta in connection with his 60x40 sqft site allotted in 2006.
“Apart from the original cost of site, I paid Rs 5.75 lakh in 2017 for extra land they wanted me to buy in the layout. I don’t want an alternative site BDA is offering. I am a senior citizen and if I reside in Arkavathy Layout, it would be closer to the Army hospital in Jalahalli,” he said.