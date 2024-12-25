Tree-ting themselves to a global Christmas

BENGALURU: The hum of carols, twinkling decorations lining the streets, and the aroma of freshly baked treats wafting through homes and bakeries. It’s that magical time of the year when Christmas brings people together to celebrate love, joy, and community.
But how does the city’s vibrant expat community celebrate its most beloved holiday? While snow-covered streets, traditional markets, and frosty evenings may be absent, the city’s cosmopolitan charm can bring forth Christmas cheer in a unique way.
For Jonas Brunschwig, the Swiss Consul General in Bengaluru, Christmas in the city is a harmonious blend of Swiss and Indian traditions. “On Christmas Eve, we had an intimate dinner with an Indo-Swiss fusion menu combining raclette and butter chicken with a gâteau aux noix (walnut pie) and rasmalai.
On Christmas Day, we have a brunch with a more traditional menu featuring honey glazed ham, roasted chicken, various vegetables, a Christmas pudding, a pavlova, and of course some Christmas cookies,” he shares.
Christmas back in Switzerland was marked by snow-covered forests and a cherished Christmas tree next to his childhood home, which was planted when his elder brother was born. “Fortunately, my predecessor planted a Christmas tree here in Bengaluru which grew to the perfect size to be brought inside every year so I don’t suffer from too much nostalgia,” says Brunschwig.
What Brunschwig cherishes most about Bengaluru’s Christmas is its inclusivity. “Celebrating Christmas in a culturally diverse city like Bengaluru has broadened my appreciation for the holiday’s universal themes of love, generosity, and togetherness. Here, the festival transcends religious boundaries, blending global traditions with Indian customs – plum cakes and carols mix beautifully with rangoli and community celebrations. It’s a reminder that the true essence of the season lies in connection and mutual respect,” he notes.
Devi Reissmüller, co-founder of German BrezelHaus, who has been in Bengaluru for at least 15 years is recreating the intimate charm of a German Christmas in her new home in Indiranagar. With a small tree and a close-knit gathering of friends, her celebration this year is a cosy affair. “We’ll get together for a nice meal, maybe even a potluck. If not, we will definitely include some snacks from our joint for the gathering,” laughs Reissmüller.
Back in Germany, Reissmüller’s favourite Christmas memories revolve around snowy days, church visits, and family traditions. She adds, “We’d gather as a family – just my parents, my sister, and me – around the tree, sing Christmas songs, and slowly open one gift each. The time spent together as a family is my most cherished memory.” With
Bengaluru lacking snow, and her parents still in Germany, Reissmüller has found ways to create her own traditions. “I’ve kept traditions like setting up a tree, preparing good food, and exchanging gifts,” she says, adding that mulled wine and German gingerbread (lebkuchen) are staples of her celebrations. “The festive vibe here, combined with my work, makes Christmas extra special.”
Similar to Brunschwig and Reissmüller, owner and pastry chef of Café Plume, Aurelie Lalande’s Christmas revolves around friends and food. “We celebrate with a potluck dinner and Secret Santa, which makes the season joyful and warm,” she shares. The café is bustling during this time, with elaborate Christmas menus featuring French desserts like bûche de noël and galette des rois.
Lalande fondly remembers snowy Christmases in northeastern France. While she misses her family and the cold weather, she has embraced the festive spirit in Bengaluru, crafting a little piece of France for her customers. “Recreating a bit of French Christmas here makes the season very special,” she says.