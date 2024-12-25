Tree-ting themselves to a global Christmas

BENGALURU: The hum of carols, twinkling decorations lining the streets, and the aroma of freshly baked treats wafting through homes and bakeries. It’s that magical time of the year when Christmas brings people together to celebrate love, joy, and community.

But how does the city’s vibrant expat community celebrate its most beloved holiday? While snow-covered streets, traditional markets, and frosty evenings may be absent, the city’s cosmopolitan charm can bring forth Christmas cheer in a unique way.

For Jonas Brunschwig, the Swiss Consul General in Bengaluru, Christmas in the city is a harmonious blend of Swiss and Indian traditions. “On Christmas Eve, we had an intimate dinner with an Indo-Swiss fusion menu combining raclette and butter chicken with a gâteau aux noix (walnut pie) and rasmalai.

On Christmas Day, we have a brunch with a more traditional menu featuring honey glazed ham, roasted chicken, various vegetables, a Christmas pudding, a pavlova, and of course some Christmas cookies,” he shares.

Christmas back in Switzerland was marked by snow-covered forests and a cherished Christmas tree next to his childhood home, which was planted when his elder brother was born. “Fortunately, my predecessor planted a Christmas tree here in Bengaluru which grew to the perfect size to be brought inside every year so I don’t suffer from too much nostalgia,” says Brunschwig.

What Brunschwig cherishes most about Bengaluru’s Christmas is its inclusivity. “Celebrating Christmas in a culturally diverse city like Bengaluru has broadened my appreciation for the holiday’s universal themes of love, generosity, and togetherness. Here, the festival transcends religious boundaries, blending global traditions with Indian customs – plum cakes and carols mix beautifully with rangoli and community celebrations. It’s a reminder that the true essence of the season lies in connection and mutual respect,” he notes.