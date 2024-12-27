32-year-old Bengaluru realtor held for raping beautician

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old realtor has been arrested by the Sathanur police of Ramanagara district for allegedly raping a beautician. The accused, identified as Soranahalli Cheluvaramu, has been remanded in judicial custody.

The victim was running a beauty parlour in Sathanur. She was looking for a bank loan and came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend. The accused assured her of getting the loan through his contacts. Seizing the opportunity, the accused is said to have taken her to a hotel in Ramanagar under the pretext of discussing the loan and allegedly raped her. The victim filed the complaint on Monday.

The police are also on the lookout for the mutual friend to ascertain if he had any role in introducing the accused to the victim.

A case of rape (BNS 64), sexual harassment (BNS 75), assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (BNS 76) along with other sections of the BNS has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.