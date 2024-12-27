Bengaluru on fast lane, but speed bumps remain

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s civic scene saw a series of notable developments, besides certain avoidable tragedies, in 2024. These included the Cauvery Stage-V water supply project; a much-needed One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, resulting in record property tax collections; white topping of major roads; and illegal, faulty constructions becoming reason for fatalities.

As we say good bye to 2024, the 110 villages that were merged into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) can breathe a sigh of relief as their demand for drinking water and an efficient sewage network ended by October, with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) completing the Cauvery Stage-V water supply project, pumping 775 MLD drinking water to Torekadnahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. However, with the completion of the massive network, there came an announcement of an impending hike in water tariff in the coming days, with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar saying that the board is under financial strain, making the hike inevitable. BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar has also written to all MLAs of Bengaluru to cooperate in this regard.

In April, a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme was introduced, encouraging long-time tax defaulters to pay their taxes with reduced interest. This resulted in record tax collection, as the Palike collected Rs 4,284 crore, as of November 30.

With the intent to mop up revenues in the coming years and also authenticate documents effectively, the BBMP introduced ‘e-khata’. With its ‘faceless’ process, the move was aimed at eliminating the need for brokers and harassment from assistant revenue officers. Property owners could use online platforms to receive e-khata. Accordingly, 61,000 such e-khatas have been distributed in the last two months.

Meanwhile, Rs 1,800 crore worth of white-topping work, over a 157-km stetch of road, covering all arterial and sub-arterial roads, was also taken up by the BBMP. However, environmentalists have raised concerns about concretising city roads, which they say could impact groundwater recharge.

On June 2, Bengaluru also witnessed heavy rainfall of 111 mm, breaking a 133-year record. Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka upstream and Sai Baba Layout in Horamavu of KR Puram downstream were worst-hit, with their vicinities flooded, requiring NDRF, Fire and BBMP personnel to use rafts to rescue trapped residents.