Bengaluru headmaster dies by suicide, blames relative over land dispute

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old headmaster of a government high school ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Byadarahalli on Thursday, leaving behind a death note holding a relative responsible for his death.

The deceased has been identified as Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Hosahalli Road in Byadarahalli. He was the headmaster of Jadigenahalli High School in Hoskote.

The police said Murthy ended his life on Thursday night and his family members found him hanging in his room on Friday morning and alerted the police.

Murthy owned 25 guntas of land in Tunganagar on Magadi Road. His relative, Sathish, had agreed to purchase the land for Rs 10 crore and had signed an agreement. However, Murthy alleged in his death note that Sathish had paid only Rs 10 lakh for the land, refused to pay the remaining amount and illegally acquired the property. He also claimed that Sathish had threatened him, the police said.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said, “There was a civil dispute between Murthy and his relative, and the case is under trial in court. The police have collected the death note and registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS and under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

Further investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.