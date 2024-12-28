Three arrested in Bengaluru for extorting civil contractor in fake police scam

BENGALURU: Three people, who extorted a 57-year-old civil contractor in an elaborate con masterminded by a woman, have been arrested by the Byadarahalli police. The arrested are Jayaraj, Ajay and Santosh. The main accused, Nayana, and three of her other accomplices are still at large.

The victim, a resident of Vinayaka Layout in Ullala, filed a police complaint on Monday. The incident happened on December 9 at the main accused Nayana’s house in Tunganagar on Magadi Road.

The victim was introduced to Nayana through their common friend. She gained the victim’s trust by claiming that she is a single mother and her child has health issues.

She then started taking money from the victim for her child’s treatment. The complainant is said to have given Rs 15,000 in total to her for the treatment.

“The main accused started inviting the victim to her house for tea. On December 9, when he was going on his two-wheeler on Magadi Road, she approached him and invited him to her house. After the victim went to her house, her accomplices barged in a few minutes later masquerading as CCB sleuths. They assaulted him and took off his clothes. They then took his pictures threatening to arrest him in a prostitution racket. The accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from the victim. They also robbed him off his gold chain and gold finger ring. They took Rs 29,000 in cash that was with him and also transferred Rs 26,000 from his phone to their bank account,” said an officer.