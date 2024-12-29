Dharwad police arrest interstate dacoit after failed robbery, open fire during escape

DHARWAD: The Dharwad police opened fire on an interstate dacoit who was trying to escape after a failed robbery bid and arrested him, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning. Two policemen, including a police sub-inspector, were injured in the incident, and are being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

The accused is involved in more than 50 criminal activities. The police are in search of his gang.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the arrested is identified as Bala Venkateshwar alias Kalyankumar. He and his gang tried to rob a house, but their plan was scuttled when the house owner, Vikas, alerted the police and his neighbour.

Meanwhile, when the police reached the spot, Bala and his gang tried to flee. The police shot at Bala’s legs when he was trying to escape. The same gang was involved in a dacoit case which took place six months ago at Sattur.

“It has come to light that the accused is wanted by the police of four different states and four different districts in Karnataka. This is the gang which is associated with the Stuartpuram gang. These gang members are nearly merciless and they even kill people during the robbery,” the police commissioner said.