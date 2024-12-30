Bengaluru: Second FIR registered against woman in cheating case

BENGALURU: A second FIR has been registered against Shwetha Gowda, who was arrested by the Commercial Street police for allegedly cheating a jewellery shop owner of Rs 2.4 crore by using the name of former minister Varthur Prakash, following a complaint by another jeweller from Shivamogga.

R Balaraj Shet, owner of Pragati Jewellery shop from Sagar in Shivamogga, stated in his complaint that Shwetha was introduced to him by Sanjay, a jewellery shop owner in Bengaluru.

On December 11, Shwetha received 250 gram of antique jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from Shet’s brother, who met her at a cafe in the city.

She had given two cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each and another cheque worth Rs 6 lakh, claiming that the remaining Rs 4.75 lakh would be sent through RTGS. However, she failed to transfer the amount, and the three cheques were invalid.

When questioned, she allegedly said there was an issue in her bank and her phone was switched off since December 14, as per the FIR.

He called Sanjay, who said he was also defrauded by Shwetha and he had filed a complaint against her, following which he too lodged a complaint. Shwetha is currently in police custody as she was arrested in connection with the cheating case filed by Sanjay.