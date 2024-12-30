We shall overcome

BENGALURU: There’s a nip in the air and the Christmas hysteria has subsided. All the hotels and restaurants competed with each other throwing fruit-soaking and tree-lighting ceremonies that were attended mostly by the newbies and different hued hoi-poloi just to rub shoulders with the hoi-oligoi, and guzzle copious amounts of ‘free’ flowing mulled wine (the operative word being free!).

Not to say that our hosts were not generous to a fault, but a certain je-ne-sais-quoi was missing this year. Maybe most of the regulars were travelling and the repetitive ‘sameness’ of all the events was a little irksome. Whatever it was, a different ‘magic’ slowly but surely took over my city which thrilled me to bits!

A lot of auld Bangalore threw private parties where a close group of guests sat around a bonfire (yes! we still have bungalows with large gardens), and exchanged stories that only a few were privy to. Too many of us have suddenly lost family and friends and the swiftness with which they left has stunned most of us into an uncomfortable silence. It was wonderful and cathartic to share memories of the friends and family who weren’t with us.

We are a generation of people whose foundation was laid in the most prestigious convent schools, so belting out Christmas carols was second nature to us. Sporadically someone would remember a teacher, nun or padre who drilled these carols into our subconscious brain and we would go into peals of laughter bordering on hysteria! All this bonding and bonhomie helped us in dealing with whatever angst we had.