KSDL employee ends life over domestic row

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) employee ended his life by hanging himself at his residence over a domestic row on Saturday. He was found holding a death note in his hand.

The deceased Amruth Siriyuru was a resident of Muneshwara block in Mahalakshmi Layout and worked as an officer in the purchase department at KSDL.

Police sources said that Siriyuru was staying alone on the ground floor and was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the drawing room on Saturday evening. He was holding a death note in his hand, which stated that no one was responsible for his death.

After his first wife died, Siriyuru had married another woman in 2019, but the couple had been living separately and had filed for a divorce, which was pending before the family court. It is suspected that he took the extreme step due to domestic issues, said the Mahalakshmi Layout police.

HELPLINE:

If you have suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111.