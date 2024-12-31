Let's give a fresh start for your relationship

BENGALURU: Has your relationship come to so difficult a place that you wish you could somehow take an eraser and clear away all the painful past and have a fresh start?

Despite our best intentions, sometimes our relationships take a deep turn away from the true path we intended for it to take when we started out, and find ourselves in a rocky place. It could be terribly hurtful, and we might be full of anger and resentment, bewildered how it even got there.

It would be hard enough if it was so because we discovered that our choice of a partner was wrong and that we had found out through some stroke of luck or misfortune that this person was not at all who we thought they were when we met them and chose to be with them.

It is harder still if we find that we are in a very tough place but still think that we are both really good people and it is just an odd but specific set of events, misunderstandings and fate that we find ourselves hating on each other and hurting in our own spaces. In such circumstances, we don’t really want to separate at all, nor can we continue as things are, but we just really, really need a fresh start.

Just asking for a new beginning is not easy. Yet, events like a new year, a birthday or an anniversary help us think that a fresh start is even possible. Being able to mark the end of a period and start a new one, even if it is merely symbolic with no real cosmic change whatsoever, can still be enough of a harbinger of hope that it is just about enough to imagine new possibilities.