New frog species found in Bengaluru’s Rajankunte

BENGALURU: A team of six researchers has discovered another new frog species in the city. The species, Sphaerotheca varshaabhu, was found at Budumanahalli near Rajankunte.

The team said this discovery marks a significant milestone in biodiversity research and underscores the resilience of wildlife in the unexpected urban ecosystem. An article on this frog species was published in the international journal, Zootaxa, on Wednesday.

The team noted that earlier in 2020, a new species of burrowing frog named after Bengaluru city, Sphaerotheca Bengaluru, was found in the same area.

Chetan Nag, KS, associate professor, Centre for Urban Ecology, Biodiversity, Evolution and Climate Change (CUBEC), Jain University, one of the researchers, told TNIE that the new species was found in a pond. “This new species is a burrow frog. It lives underground and comes up when rainwater moistens the land and water seeps in. These frogs then realise it is monsoon and they come out. It was during such a time, we found this species last year. It was published on January 31. There are many such species found throughout the year. But they are ignored in urban landscapes. People tend to ignore them in the city. We do not know how many more are there,” he said.

The discovery of the new species is an outcome of multi-institutional collaboration by Mount Carmel College, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Western Regional Centre (WRC), Pune; Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), Bengaluru; Institute of Systematics, Evolution, Biodiversity, National Museum of Natural History, CNRS, Sorbonne University, Paris, France; Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Laboratory of Animal Behaviour and Conservation, College of Biology and the Environment, Nanjing Forestry University, Jiangsu, China; and Genetics Research Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Yuvaraja College, the University of Mysore.