A rarity, NIA special court appreciates efforts of IO, PP

BENGALURU: Generally, police officers and public prosecutors are blamed for failing to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. But the special court for NIA cases in Bengaluru openly appreciated an investigating officer and special public prosecutor for proving the guilt of IS propagandist Mehdi Masroor Biswas, a BTech graduate from West Bengal.
The order, passed sentencing Mehdi to 10 years simple imprisonment, praised the two to hilt.
“The IO Thammaiah MK has taken a lot of pain to collect the evidence against the accused to bring him to the law book and he was also very punctual in attending the court. The efforts made by Thammaiah and his punctuality require appreciation. It is also required to appreciate the valuable assistance extended by the SPP Shankar T Bikkannavar,” said Judge CM Gangadhar.
IO Thammaiah, the then assistant commissioner of police, CCB, probed the case registered in 2014 and filed a chargesheet of over 36,000 pages with 1.30 lakh tweets before the special court, which sentenced Mehdi in January 2024.
Thammaiah, currently working as additional superintendent of police in Hassan, presented the case involving digital evidence with corroborative materials to put Mehdi behind bars which took a decade.
It is interesting to know how Thammaiah unfolded Mehdi’s real identity with proof. Mehdi used Twitter with the handle @shamiwitness which resonates with a person of Syrian origin. He used the TOR web browser and ‘ghost IP’ to mask his IP address. But most of the IP addresses were his real IP, though a few IP addresses reflected Africa and East Europe.
Mehdi had wiped out data from his laptop. But traces of the Twitter account were found by the Forensic Science Laboratory.
Mehdi was initially exposed by Channel 4 in the UK. The voice recordings were compared and confirmed to be him. Many of the tweets and direct messages made with those terrorists were highlighted and shown to the court to prove that Mehdi was willingly supporting the cause of ISIS and calling upon all Muslims to give allegiance to ISIS.
When contacted, Thammaiah said he took much pain in presenting the case before the presiding officer, who is the fourth presiding officer since the commencement of the trial, with corroborative evidence. It is for the first time that an accused is sentenced under Section 125 of IPC (waging war against the government of any Asiatic Power in alliance or at peace with the Government of India), he said, adding that it is happy to know that the court recognised the efforts.
Bikkannavar said that IO is technically sound and his role in proving digital evidence, which is very difficult, is vital.