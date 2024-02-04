A rarity, NIA special court appreciates efforts of IO, PP

BENGALURU: Generally, police officers and public prosecutors are blamed for failing to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. But the special court for NIA cases in Bengaluru openly appreciated an investigating officer and special public prosecutor for proving the guilt of IS propagandist Mehdi Masroor Biswas, a BTech graduate from West Bengal.

The order, passed sentencing Mehdi to 10 years simple imprisonment, praised the two to hilt.

“The IO Thammaiah MK has taken a lot of pain to collect the evidence against the accused to bring him to the law book and he was also very punctual in attending the court. The efforts made by Thammaiah and his punctuality require appreciation. It is also required to appreciate the valuable assistance extended by the SPP Shankar T Bikkannavar,” said Judge CM Gangadhar.

IO Thammaiah, the then assistant commissioner of police, CCB, probed the case registered in 2014 and filed a chargesheet of over 36,000 pages with 1.30 lakh tweets before the special court, which sentenced Mehdi in January 2024.