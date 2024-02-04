Bengaluru couple go on pilgrimage, lose phones, Rs 2.5L

BENGALURU: SL Shivananda, a resident of Nagarabhavi, who had gone on a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife, Sudha, returned with bad memories, after some miscreants robbed the couple of their mobile phones and cash.

Their trauma did not end in Varanasi, but continued even after they reached Bengaluru. The couple had acquired duplicate SIM cards, but soon after activation, they discovered that cash to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh was stolen from Shivananda’s account by the miscreants, through UPI.

The couple left for Varanasi on January 22 from Bengaluru. At 8.30 am on January 24, they went to Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip. In the rush, the couple were targeted by pick-pockets, who made away with two mobile phones belonging to Shivananda and Sudha. The couple also lost Rs 8,000 cash.