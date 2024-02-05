Bengaluru Official held for alleged role in colleague's suicide

BENGALURU: The shirastedar of the election branch at the Kanakapura taluk office has been reportedly arrested by the Kanakapura Town police for abetting the suicide of a colleague. The accused shirastedar, Poornima, 50, has been arrested and is remanded in judicial custody while she is also kept under suspension by the department concerned.

Police said the victim, TN Suresh, 54, a TDC worker, was working in the election branch for the last eight years and reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside a room at the election branch. The incident came to light around 4.40 pm on Friday.

Suresh’s wife R Rekha, 43, a resident of Lawyer Papanna Road, filed a complaint against the Shirastedar, stating that her husband ended his life due to the alleged mental harassment by the Shirastedar. She also mentioned about a notice threatening her husband’s termination from the job while Suresh is also said to have left a death note holding the Shirastedar responsible for his death.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.