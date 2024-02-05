Bengaluru teen smashes record with 404* in Cooch Behar Trophy final

BENGALURU: Earlier last month, the finale of the Cooch Behar Trophy saw Karnataka lift a historic maiden title after defeating Mumbai with a mammoth first-innings lead. And equally historic was the unbeaten innings by a teenager from Bengaluru – 404 runs off 638 balls – which not only helped Karnataka sail through to the title but also broke Yuvraj Singh’s 25-year-old record for the highest individual score in a Cooch Behar Final.

“Honestly, it’s still sinking in! Throughout the innings, I was just trying to stay focused on each ball, build partnerships, and contribute to the team’s victory. During lunchtime when I was playing at 299, my friends told me that the old record was 358. So it was in the back of my mind after I crossed 300, but my main goal was to play my best and help us win,” says Prakhar Chaturvedi, who, a few years earlier, was not picked for the Karnataka U19 zonal tournament.

“I was determined to play for Karnataka, so the only way was to score as many runs as possible in the U19 league and zonal.