Bengaluru teen smashes record with 404* in Cooch Behar Trophy final

BENGALURU: Earlier last month, the finale of the Cooch Behar Trophy saw Karnataka lift a historic maiden title after defeating Mumbai with a mammoth first-innings lead. And equally historic was the unbeaten innings by a teenager from Bengaluru – 404 runs off 638 balls – which not only helped Karnataka sail through to the title but also broke Yuvraj Singh’s 25-year-old record for the highest individual score in a Cooch Behar Final.
“Honestly, it’s still sinking in! Throughout the innings, I was just trying to stay focused on each ball, build partnerships, and contribute to the team’s victory. During lunchtime when I was playing at 299, my friends told me that the old record was 358. So it was in the back of my mind after I crossed 300, but my main goal was to play my best and help us win,” says Prakhar Chaturvedi, who, a few years earlier, was not picked for the Karnataka U19 zonal tournament.
“I was determined to play for Karnataka, so the only way was to score as many runs as possible in the U19 league and zonal.
So, I worked hard for the next eight to nine months, and last year, I was the highest run scorer in the U19 league. When I got the opportunity to play zonal, I was the second highest run scorer of the tournament and it helped me in state selection,” adds the 19-year-old who is currently pursuing a degree in BA economics online, studying when his schedule permits.
Having started his cricketing journey at the age of 11, Chaturvedi grew up watching some of the biggest players of this generation, yet considers Sir Vivian Richards, the legendary West Indies cricketer, his role model. “I have been growing up watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni. Though I have only watched them play on TV, I have picked up some of the tricks of the modern game from them.
However, I consider Sir Viv Richards to be my role model. I have learnt from him the pure joy of playing the game, the freedom to swing hard and trust your skills, and the feeling of owning the field like it is your backyard. Cricket, especially long innings, demands mental strength,” he adds.
Meanwhile, despite his historic knock, Chaturvedi remains grounded about his prospects. “I know this is the beginning and there is a long way to go. I have a lot to learn and improve, but it motivates me to work even harder and achieve even greater things in the future. The next five years are very crucial. I would say that the next two-three years are very crucial for my preparation.
I am yet to get exposed to the highest level of competitive cricket. So, my focus is to learn and adapt as quickly as possible and perform wherever I get the opportunity. I am currently representing Karnataka U23 at the CK Nayudu Trophy and I want to perform well in this tournament. I am a firm believer in process and taking one step at a time,” he says.