Karnataka HC stays probe against ED officials over torture charges

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court stayed further investigations against Deputy Director Manoj Mittal and Assistant Director Ajay Kumar Vaidya of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), based on a case registered by Y B Ashwatha Narayana, director of Kolar-Chikkaballapura Milk Producers’ Union Limited (KOMUL) with Wilson Garden Police, alleging that the duo tortured and assaulted him during interrogation.

Justice K Natarajan passed the interim stay order after hearing a petition filed by the ED, Mittal and Vaidya, questioning the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the complainant, on the ground that the complaint was an attempt to interfere with and obstruct the ED’s functioning.

The Additional Solicitor General argued that the alleged offences against the petitioners in the FIR are Sections 323, 324 and 506, read with Section 34 of IPC. Though they made Section 324, where the petitioners are said to have used PVC pipes (to assault) which is not a deadly weapon, it falls under the category of Section 324. The remaining offences are non-cognisable offences and the FIR cannot be registered, he argued.

Considering this, the court stayed further investigation against the petitioners till the next date of hearing, and ordered the issuance of notice to Ashwatha Narayana.

The ED contended that it had registered the proceedings under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and to wriggle out of it, a bogus complaint was filed on January 24, 2024. It was registered by police without preliminary investigation. When a representation dated January 11 was submitted by the complainant to the ED on January 24, there was no trace about coercion or threat to him, and he was forced to sign false confessions, as alleged in the complaint.