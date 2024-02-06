Train mows down student walking on tracks

BENGALURU : A 19-year-old engineering student of Manipal Institute of Technology, who was walking on railway tracks with earphones plugged in, died after being hit by a moving train. The incident happened near his college in Yelahanka around 7.45pm Saturday.

The youth, a first-year BTech student, was a college hostel inmate. Byappanahalli Railway Police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

The victim, Shiva Surya, a resident of Kothanur near Yelahanka, was staying in hostel Block 1 in the college premises. The incident happened between 7.45pm and 7.50pm. The spot where the incident happened is 2km from Yelahanka Railway Station, towards Devanahalli. The student died on the spot with the earphones still plugged in. He is said to have called his friends and told them he would be returning to the hostel within a few minutes. The police also found an iPod with him. Railway police suspect he must have been either listening to music or talking to somebody on his mobile.