Women’s Peace League marks 70th year milestone

BENGALURU : Women’s Peace League (WPL), an organisation which educates children in and around Shankarapuram, marked a milestone in their journey with its 70th year celebration on Sunday at the WPL school premises in Basavanagudi. Padma Shri awardee VR Gowrishankar, CEO and administrator of Sringeri Sharada Peetham served as the chief guest along with philanthropist K Mohandev Alva as the guest of honour.
The celebrations included cultural programmes with students from classes nursery to high school, showcasing diverse folk dances of Karnataka, followed by the inauguration of the WPL magazine. “Seeing the progress [of the school] in the last 18 years; from the first time I came here to this day when more than 500 students participated in a cultural programme depicting our ancient cultures is very unique,” said Gowrishankar.
Kalpavalli Malurkar(second from left in pic 3), who was one of the 14 girl students from the first batch of WPL who appeared for the SSLC public examination in 1959, went down memory lane as she took part in the celebrations. “The school has come up really well and I am happy that the school I studied at has grown so well. I had joined from a school where there were a lot of students. Here, there were only 14 of us. So teachers paid a lot of attention and it was very easy to learn. The school gave me a very strong foundation and great experiences,” says the wife of senior IPS officer AS Malurkar, the former DG & IGP of Karnataka.