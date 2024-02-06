Women’s Peace League marks 70th year milestone

BENGALURU : Women’s Peace League (WPL), an organisation which educates children in and around Shankarapuram, marked a milestone in their journey with its 70th year celebration on Sunday at the WPL school premises in Basavanagudi. Padma Shri awardee VR Gowrishankar, CEO and administrator of Sringeri Sharada Peetham served as the chief guest along with philanthropist K Mohandev Alva as the guest of honour.

The celebrations included cultural programmes with students from classes nursery to high school, showcasing diverse folk dances of Karnataka, followed by the inauguration of the WPL magazine. “Seeing the progress [of the school] in the last 18 years; from the first time I came here to this day when more than 500 students participated in a cultural programme depicting our ancient cultures is very unique,” said Gowrishankar.