Beauty in Blur

BENGALURU: If city-based Vivek Mathew is ever asked what his superpower is, the answer would probably be finding beauty through his camera. If you want to get a glimpse of his work, check out his solo exhibition titled Gaze of Silence at Reves Art Gallery in Jayanagar.

According to Mathew, Gaze of Silence is about abstract images that have a lot of usage of windows and panes, and the inspiration for it comes from every small thing. “...cafes, restaurants, churches, sunroofs, congealing mirrors, commandeering reds and bland blues, stark reds, and magnetic oranges...all of these are my inspiration. With just enough of a blur to make it all seem more of a painting and less of a picture,” explains Mathew.

Mathew will be presenting 24 of his works on which he has worked for some time. “I have always found the work of Saul Leiter very fascinating. Leiter was known for his experiments with colour photography in New York in the late 1940s, using slide film such as Kodachrome,” explains Mathew.