Beauty in Blur

BENGALURU: If city-based Vivek Mathew is ever asked what his superpower is, the answer would probably be finding beauty through his camera. If you want to get a glimpse of his work, check out his solo exhibition titled Gaze of Silence at Reves Art Gallery in Jayanagar.
According to Mathew, Gaze of Silence is about abstract images that have a lot of usage of windows and panes, and the inspiration for it comes from every small thing. “...cafes, restaurants, churches, sunroofs, congealing mirrors, commandeering reds and bland blues, stark reds, and magnetic oranges...all of these are my inspiration. With just enough of a blur to make it all seem more of a painting and less of a picture,” explains Mathew.
Mathew will be presenting 24 of his works on which he has worked for some time. “I have always found the work of Saul Leiter very fascinating. Leiter was known for his experiments with colour photography in New York in the late 1940s, using slide film such as Kodachrome,” explains Mathew.
Being born and raised in the city, he has seen quaint Bangalore grow into bustling Bengaluru. And seven of Mathew’s earlier solo shows take inspiration from the city. If you ask him what the most beautiful things about the city are, it would be how it has evolved over some time, which can also be seen in his works.
He further emphasises that for any sort of work, whether it’s art or photography, it is important to have a different perspective. “To have a different perspective, it is important to have an open mind,” says Mathew, who doesn’t touch up his pictures. “I simply take them on my Nikon D50,” he adds.
(Gaze of Silence is exhibited at Reves Art Gallery, till Feb 18)