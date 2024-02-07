Bengaluru: Twist in Nethra murder case, police say husband main accused

BENGALURU: The Nethra murder case has taken a new twist with material and corroborative evidence revealing that the main accused is her husband Chandrappa, 53.

Nethra, 40, a resident of Justice Bheemaiah Layout, was murdered on February 2. After the murder, Nethra’s 17-year-old son surrendered before the KR Puram police claiming that he had murdered her for not preparing breakfast.

Aware of the minimal punishment for juveniles, the minor son convinced his father of taking the blame on himself. He also convinced his father that the government would take care of his education till he served his sentence.

Nethra’s brother Ashwatha Narayana also suspected the involvement of Chandrappa, a farmer, in the murder case.

Suspecting Nethra’s fidelity, Chandrappa allegedly murdered her by hitting her head with an iron rod. Later, his son came forward to help him knowing that the punishment for juveniles will be less in such cases.

However, fingerprints of two persons found on the iron rod resulted in the arrest of Chandrappa. After the death of the victim, even her son hit her head with the rod to mislead the police.