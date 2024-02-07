Class 9 Bengaluru girl’s home remedies app bags top prize

BENGALURU: Approved home remedies from physicians are now just a click away, thanks to 14-year-old Shraddha Vijay Raghavan, who runs her innovative app ‘Grandma’s Magic:Heal@Home.’
The app won first prize in the recently concluded National Science Exhibition 23-24 conducted by Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Now in Class 9 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus, Shraddha was inspired by her grandfather V Babu Satyan, a metallurgist.
Shraddha said as a child she used to fall sick frequently and had to remain indoors. However, this led to an innovative idea that not only helped her, but also others to have easy access to healthcare.
“It’s a platform where users can share their home remedies and access remedies listed by others. One can cure themselves of basic ailments at home without visiting clinics,” she added.
On the credibility of home remedies, Shraddha said she has five doctors in Bengaluru to approve them before they are uploaded on the app. She guarantees no side effects from her home remedies.
The turnaround time for approval is one day and works on a rating system. So if individuals think the remedy works, they give it a good rating, she said.
Grandma’s Magic has over 200 home remedies and 600 downloads on PlayStore. According to analytics, around 60-100 individuals visit the app every day.
“The app also has an AI-based chatbot that will allow you to find remedies easily and tell you which one you should try based on what symptoms you have,” Shraddha said.
An aspiring botanist, who has over 150 plant species in her backyard, Shraddha is also working on a prototype to help address air pollution. “Vayuputra, the device, turns polluted air into a fertilizer. It can be mounted atop traffic signals, industrial chimneys and such other places. I used the Bernoulli theorem to develop it. The device creates a vacuum and sucks in the polluted air around it. The polluted air then undergoes a chemical process and releases oxygen-rich air, including a byproduct as fertilizer that can be used in agriculture,” she said.
Shraddha said as a child she suffered from respiratory diseases which inspired her to develop Vayuputra. “I want to get a patent for this device and improve the prototype to be accurate. I hope to tie-up with the government or any private organisation to mass produce it one day,” Shraddha said.
The young innovator recently presented her science project at “Pariksha Pe Charcha” held in New Delhi on January 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her efforts.