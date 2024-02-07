Class 9 Bengaluru girl’s home remedies app bags top prize

BENGALURU: Approved home remedies from physicians are now just a click away, thanks to 14-year-old Shraddha Vijay Raghavan, who runs her innovative app ‘Grandma’s Magic:Heal@Home.’

The app won first prize in the recently concluded National Science Exhibition 23-24 conducted by Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Now in Class 9 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus, Shraddha was inspired by her grandfather V Babu Satyan, a metallurgist.

Shraddha said as a child she used to fall sick frequently and had to remain indoors. However, this led to an innovative idea that not only helped her, but also others to have easy access to healthcare.

“It’s a platform where users can share their home remedies and access remedies listed by others. One can cure themselves of basic ailments at home without visiting clinics,” she added.