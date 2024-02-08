Bengaluru doctor couple accuses woman of Rs 6 cr fraud over luxury car deal

BENGALURU: A woman has been accused by a couple, both doctors at a private hospital, of defrauding them of Rs 6 crore after promising to get them a second-hand luxury car.

Police said the accused, Aishwarya Gowda, met Dr Girish and his wife, Dr Manjula, when she underwent cosmetic surgery at their hospital in 2022. During their conversation, upon learning about the couple’s wealth, Aishwarya claimed she was into real estate, finance and used luxury car business, and highlighted her close ties with influential people.

Dr Girish, keen on purchasing a luxury car, approached Aishwarya and transferred Rs 2.75 crore online, as part of the deal. After a few days, he handed over Rs 3.25 crore in cash, police said, adding that when several months passed by without any update about the car, Dr Girish requested Aishwarya to return his money, following which she allegedly threatened that she would file a false rape complaint if he persisted.

Did not answer calls

Aishwarya allegedly extorted another Rs 5 lakh from the couple when they confronted her about cheating them, and told them she would only return the money if they paid her an extra Rs 5 lakh, police added.

After getting the additional amount, Aishwarya did not answer the couple’s calls when they tried to reach her, following which they approached the police. Vijayanagar police registered the case but are yet to arrest the accused.