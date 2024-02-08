Double murder in Kumbarpet shop over property row, suspect surrenders

BENGALURU: Property dispute led to the murder of two men at a shop located on the busy Kumbarpet Main Road, on Wednesday evening. The accused, after committing the double murder, surrendered before the police.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh, 55, a resident of Padmanabhanagar, and Mahendra, 68 of Chamarajpet. Suresh was running a kitchenware shop located in Maruti Complex on Kumbarpet Main Road, while Mahendra was running a hardware shop in the same area. The accused has been identified as Bhadra Prasad, a resident of Madiwala, who happens to be a distant relative of Suresh. He runs an electric appliances shop in HSR Layout.

The police said Suresh and Mahendra were friends for several years and the latter used to come to the former’s shop every evening. At 8 pm on Wednesday, Bhadra Prasad came to the shop on the pretext of discussing a property dispute that he shared with Suresh. Following a heated argument, he took out a knife and stabbed Suresh, who was sitting on a chair, multiple times. The assailant also attacked Mahendra who tried to save his friend and stabbed him. Though Mahendra tried to save his life by running out of the shop, Bhadra Prasad allegedly chased him and stabbed him to death before fleeing the scene and surrendering before the police.

“According to Suresh’s family, the murder is over a property dispute. We have secured the accused and are questioning him,” DCP (Central division) Shekhar told reporters.

Scene of crime officers from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were pressed into service to gather evidence. The Halasuru Gate police have taken up a murder case and are further investigating.