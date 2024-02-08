Karnataka man held for killing friend who helped wife elope

BENGALURU: The Bagalagunte police arrested a 22-year-old fruit vendor and his friend on charges of murdering the former’s friend for helping another friend to elope with his wife.

The accused, Kiran and Akshay, 21, an autorickshaw driver, are residents of Bagalagunte. They have been accused of murdering Hemanth, 22, a resident of Kengeri who worked as a waiter in a hotel.

The police said that Hemanth often used to come from Kengeri to Bagalagunte to meet Kiran and Akshay. Mariswamy, who used to work as a waiter in the same restaurant as Hemanth in Kengeri, used to accompany Hemanth whenever the latter visited Kiran’s house. Mariswamy allegedly got close to Kiran’s wife over two months, the police added.

Hemanth reportedly helped Mariswamy by lending some money to elope with Kiran’s wife after Mariswamy told him that he and Kiran’s wife were planning to go to Nelamangala. After knowing that Hemanth had helped Mariswamy to elope with his wife, the accused called Hemanth for a party at Kiran’s residence on Sunday night.

While the three were partying, Kiran asked Hemanth about the incident, but the latter claimed he was unaware of it, following which an argument broke out between the two and escalated when Kiran hit him with an iron rod. An injured Hemanth was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he died.