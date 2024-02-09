Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency by-elections: No sale of liquor from February 14-16 and 20

BENGALURU: In view of the elections to be held for the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency on February 16, Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued orders prohibiting the sale of liquor from the eve of February 14 to February 16 night.

There will be no sale of liquor on the counting day on February 20. The prohibitory orders will be in effect across the city from 5pm on February 14 till midnight on February 16 (till Friday night).

Further, on the day of counting on February 20, there will be no sale of liquor from 6am till midnight. As per the order, liquor shops, wine shops, bars and restaurants and all places where liquor is sold or served will be closed.