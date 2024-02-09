Karnataka HC sets timeline for auction of abandoned vehicles

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday fixed a timeline for auction of abandoned/unclaimed vehicles parked on public roads and footpaths.

Accordingly, vehicles older than 15 years should be auctioned in 30 days. Vehicles that are 1 to 5 years old can be auctioned after three months. Vehicles that are 5 to 15 years old can be auctioned after two months.

A division bench of Chief Justice PS Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda passed this order after hearing Advocate General (AG) Shashikiran Shetty’s submission to a petition filed by Prashanth Rao on the issue of encroachment of footpaths.

Meanwhile, an affidavit filed by MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, stated that a meeting was held on January 31 with BBMP officials on identifying and disposing of abandoned/unclaimed vehicles and identifying places where such vehicles could be kept. It stated that vehicles which have not been moved from footpaths for more than 15 days will be treated as abandoned. Later, they will be taken to places identified to keep them.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that two acres of land at Mallasandra in Bengaluru North has been identified to keep unclaimed/abandoned vehicles till they are disposed of through auction or sent for scrapping.