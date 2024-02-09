Love triangle leads to murder, 3 nabbed

BENGALURU: A love entanglement involving a married woman resulted in the murder of a truck driver, Srinivas, and led to the arrest of three people, including a married couple.

Police said the accused Nagendra, alias Naga (27), was in an illicit relationship with Manjula, who is married and has a child.

Manjula had reportedly had an affair with the deceased, Srinivas (30), but had started avoiding him recently after he questioned her about her relationship with Nagendra.

When Srinivas repeatedly attempted to reach out to Manjula, she informed Nagendra and allegedly provoked him to kill Srinivas, stating that the latter was becoming a hindrance in their love life.

Nagendra planned to kill Srinivas along with his friend Kaisar Pasha (30), a rowdy sheeter who has 16 cases registered against him, and with his wife Rubiya (26), police added.

Rubiya called Srinivas and gave her name as Deepa, then befriended him and asked him to meet her. Srinivas agreed and told her he would meet her near APMC market in Dasanapura in Bengaluru Rural district.

On February 2, Srinivas reached the APMC market around 1.30am and Rubiya kept talking to him until Pasha and Nagendra came from behind and dragged him into a stolen auto and beat him to death, police said.

The incident came into the light after Manjunath Reddy, the owner of the truck that Srinivas was driving, registered a complaint at Madanayakanahalli police station.

Police arrested Nagendra, Kaisar Pasha and Rubiya, and are yet to arrest Manjula.