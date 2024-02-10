Law to seize assets of drug dealers soon: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the state government will introduce a law to confiscate the properties of those involved in drug dealing. Taking part in a programme organised to destroy seized narcotic substances in Dobbspet near Nelamangala here on Friday, the minister stated that drug peddlers were trying to make school and college students get addicted to drugs by pushing drug-laced chocolates.

“We have taken stringent measures to stop this. We are also thinking of introducing a law which provisions authorities to confiscate the properties of those arrested in drug peddling cases,” he added.

“Many small countries had given up the fight against drugs and we should never let it happen in our country. For that, our law enforcement agencies must work on war footing to weed out this social evil,” he said.

Noting that foreigners, especially Africans, who come on student visa indulge in drug peddling, he assured the government will take measures to control it.