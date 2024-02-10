Minor killed after she refuses proposal

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a 23-year-old man after she turned down his proposal.

Police sources said that the girl, a Class 9 student and a resident of Baraguru village in Kolar district, went to school on Wednesday but did not return, following which her parents filed a missing complaint with Malur police.

The accused, Nitin, attempted suicide by slitting his throat on the same day. He went home with his throat bleeding excessively, and was rushed to hospital by his family members. Both families knew each other, and the victim’s family had approached the police and complained that Nitin was following their daughter to school. The turn of events made police suspicious while following up the missing complaint.

During investigation, it was found that Nitin had kidnapped and sexually assaulted the girl when she was going to school on Wednesday. On Thursday evening, the girl’s body was found amid bushes in Banarahalli village near Hoskote. The body was found by shepherds grazing their sheep in the vicinity, police added.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said that around 20 days ago, when the girl was going to school, Nitin stopped her and proposed, saying he wanted to marry her. The victim had refused and told him that she would inform her parents if he persisted. Later that day, the girl narrated the incident to her parents, following which both families met and the victim’s parents warned Nitin to stay away from her. “We are yet to question Nitin on how he kidnapped the victim as he is still unconscious,” the senior officer added.

Anugondanahalli police registered a case under the POCSO Act.