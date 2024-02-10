Probe into woman’s ‘suicide’ leads Bengaluru cops to crack two murder cases

BENGALURU: In what began as an investigation into the suicide of a woman, led the Mahalakshmi Layout police to crack two murder cases. The police arrested the woman’s husband and his friend, who had also murdered his own wife and had projected it as a suicide in the past.

The accused have been identified as Shivashankar, who was running a textile business, and his friend Vinay. Police said Shivashankar’s wife Premalatha, 35, was found hanging at her residence in Sri Kanteshwara Nagar on February 5. However, when the police visited the spot, it did not appear like a suicide to them, and a murder case was registered. The postmortem revealed that the woman was strangled, prompting the police to pick up her husband for questioning.

“Shivashankar admitted that he, along with Vinay, had strangled Premalatha, when he suspected her fidelity. He revealed that he had also installed CCTV cameras at home to monitor her activities. He approached Vinay, to murder Premalatha and gave him supari (contract) to finish the job,” the police said, adding that the duo had killed Premalatha and hanged her body from the window grills, to pass it off as a suicide.

Based on his statement, Vinay was arrested and his interrogation led to the facts of the 2023 death of his wife tumbling out. “Her body was found in a lake near Hunasamaranahalli and the police had registered a case of unnatural death,” the police added.