Soaring high

BENGALURU: Albert Einstein famously said, ‘Intellectual growth must commence at birth and cease only at death’. How profound, succinct and yet simple are those words! The stimulating week I spent with my 17-month-old munchkin made me abundantly aware of how, as adults we ‘allow’ other mechanisms to do the work of what essentially our brain should do, making us lethargic, lazy.

Kids, who are kept away from televisions, cellphones, iPads and the like, are definitely brighter and better problem-solvers and entertain themselves with natural stimuli. I must admit that sometimes I would surreptitiously allow the baby to watch a brain -numbing cartoon (out of sheer exhaustion), but I noticed she also became dull and sleepy while mindlessly watching the idiot box. I secretly admired her ‘yuppie’ parents for being very strict about that. Her bright brain literally went to sleep!

I see the same malady with some gentlefolk who actually ‘manage’ their Instagram posts! One PYT was hurriedly putting up older posts as she didn’t want ‘people’ to know where she’s at, and she would use ‘these’ posts now and ‘those’ posts later. All this convoluted thinking sounded like pure ‘gobble-de-gook’ bordering on paranoia to me. I have learned that some crafty ’uns put up some bigger party/events pictures at later date so that their ‘Insta-feed’ looks like they have been doing some ‘earth-shattering’ shenanigans every day! Who is their ultimate audience?