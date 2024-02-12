Karnataka MLA’s letterhead, sign forged to seek RFO’s transfer

BENGALURU: The letterhead and signature of S R Srinivas, Congress MLA from Gubbi in Tumakuru district, has been allegedly forged to get the transfer of a range forest officer (RFO) from Bengaluru to Tumakuru.
Two youth had come to the tapal section at the office of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Vikasa Soudha to allegedly give the Gubbi MLA’s letter on his letterhead, which recommended RFO’s transfer.
Growing suspicious, the tapal section personnel questioned them, but they both ran away. The letter sought the forest minister to transfer the RFO working at the Forest Training Centre at Kadugodi in Bengaluru to Pavagada Range in Tumakuru district.
The minister’s personal assistant filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police recently, seeking action against the two unknown accused and the RFO, whose name is mentioned in the letterhead. After the police registered an FIR, the second accused in the case, Nandish (24), a resident of Deepanjali Nagar, approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.
Claiming that he is innocent, Nandish said that on the instructions of the first accused, he had gone to the tapal section of the forest minister’s office without knowing the contents of the letter and that the MLA’s signature had been forged. When the office staff of the minister tried to catch them, they ran away, he pleaded.
The public prosecutor opposed the bail petition, contending that there is prima facie evidence to show the involvement of the petitioner. Third Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Nisharani AC on February 8 granted anticipatory bail to the accused imposing conditions.