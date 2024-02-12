Karnataka MLA’s letterhead, sign forged to seek RFO’s transfer

BENGALURU: The letterhead and signature of S R Srinivas, Congress MLA from Gubbi in Tumakuru district, has been allegedly forged to get the transfer of a range forest officer (RFO) from Bengaluru to Tumakuru.

Two youth had come to the tapal section at the office of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Vikasa Soudha to allegedly give the Gubbi MLA’s letter on his letterhead, which recommended RFO’s transfer.

Growing suspicious, the tapal section personnel questioned them, but they both ran away. The letter sought the forest minister to transfer the RFO working at the Forest Training Centre at Kadugodi in Bengaluru to Pavagada Range in Tumakuru district.