2 pitbulls attack bizman in Bengaluru's Varthur, case against owners

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old man suffered severe injuries after being attacked by two pitbulls in Varthur. The dogs bit him 20 times on the legs and one bite is almost 6 cm deep due to which the calf muscles have been torn. The victim, identified as B Chandrashekar, is a resident of Balagere in Varthur. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident happened at the victim’s farm on Balagere Road opposite the government school, on February 6. A police complaint was filed on Saturday, against Srinivasa and Munesh, residing in a rented house on the farm.

‘Dangerous pets’

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chandrashekar said he had warned the two dog owners not to keep such dangerous pets. Since it is a joint property, the victim’s uncle had rented out a house on the farm to the owners of the dogs.

Chandrashekar, a businessman, said that of the two dogs, one was male and the other a female. “On my right leg, one bite is almost 6 cm deep and the muscle is torn. I am undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Balagere Road. Since I keep visiting the farm with my family, I had told the dogs owners to chain them. But the accused did not adhere. While I was assisting the person who had come to pluck coconuts, the dogs came from behind and attacked me. After I started screaming for help, the owners rushed and pulled the animals away. I am bedridden and recovering. Luckily, my son who was at a distance was not attacked. I have filed a police complaint,” the victim added.

The police have recorded the statements of the victim and registered a case against Srinivasa and Munesh for negligent conduct with respect to animals (IPC Section 289).

Further investigations are under way.