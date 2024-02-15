Ragpicker abandons cash cassettes outside ATM in Bengaluru, police in a tizzy

Cash cassettes are used in ATMs to keep the cash. The guard, Thirumalai, informed the traffic police managing the Minerva Circle junction. The traffic police asked him to inform the local Kalasipalya police. “Bomb squads, dog squad, and the police personnel opened the boxes and found them empty,” Thirumalai added.

The police are on the lookout for the ragpicker to find out where he managed to get the two cash cassettes. DCP (West) S Girish told the media that the police have found out that the ragpicker tried to sell the metal boxes in a nearby scrap shop.

“Since the scrap dealer refused to take them, the ragpicker kept the boxes outside the ATM kiosk and left. Since none of the nearby ATM kiosks claimed ownership of the boxes, we are in the process of contacting the manufacturers to find out to whom they supplied the boxes,” the DCP added.

The Kalasipalya police who have registered a case are checking if there are any complaints related to thefts or robberies in any ATM kiosks.