Five nabbed for faking kidnap in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : The driver of a businesswoman along with four others have been arrested for faking a kidnap and demanding ransom from her. Lakshmi, owner of a production house in Mahalakshmi Layout, received a call claiming that her driver was kidnapped, and demanded Rs 1 crore ransom failing which the driver would be killed. In a swift operation, the police arrested the gang and ‘rescued’ her driver in Doddaballapura. Only after the arrest did the police find out that the driver had staged a fake kidnapping, to extract money from his employer.

The driver was aware that she had availed a loan of one crore from a bank. A complaint filed in Mahalakshmipuram police station on Wednesday, led to the arrest of the accused - Srinivas 40, Mohan, 39, Tejas, 25, Kuladeep, 22, and the driver, Hemanth Kumar, 34.

Srinivas and Mohan are rowdy sheeters in Malleswaram police station. Kumar who called her on WhatsApp started crying claiming that he had been kidnapped by unidentified people for ransom. Later, the woman received another call from an unidentified man demanding ransom, failing which, her driver would be killed.